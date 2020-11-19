New COVID-19 testing site opens at JFK Airport – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new COVID-19 testing site opened in JetBlue’s Terminal 5 and John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week.

The testing location, which opened on Wednesday, Nov. 18, will be fully-operational for six months.

Created in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JetBlue and the NYC Test & Trace Corps, the site has the capacity for 600 tests per day, and will provide free, walk-in testing seven days a week, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“New York City is fighting COVID-19 by building the strongest testing infrastructure in the country, and this new site at JFK Airport in partnership with Jet Blue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey enhances our effort to reach audiences at the key intersection of travel,” said Dr. Ted Long, the executive director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps. “New Yorkers are urged not to travel out of state, but for those who must, and for essential airport and airline workers, the new site and pilot program will allow them to access safe testing and comply with the State’s quarantine requirements to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Test and Trace Corps expects to return the results from tests done at the site in 48 hours.

The new site marks the second testing site at a New York City airport. Last month, a testing site opened at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B.