Queens senator invites students to submit what they're thankful for in annual Thanksgiving creative program – QNS.com

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris is inviting students to submit what they’re thankful for this year for his annual Thanksgiving creative program.

Gianaris invites students in grades K-6 across western Queens to submit a creative depiction showing what they are most grateful for during this reflective time of year.

“This program provides students an opportunity to reflect on the holiday season and learn to express themselves creatively,” said Gianaris. “This year has been so difficult in so many ways. This annual program is, I hope, a small sense of normal for families in our community. During these challenging times, it is important to reflect on that for which we are grateful.”

Students are encouraged to submit works of art, poems and short stories.

Entries are due by Nov. 23 and will be accepted on Gianaris’ website at gianaris.nysenate.gov.