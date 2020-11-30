Richards announces members of Queens borough president transition team – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Joe Biden isn’t the only president-elect putting together a transition team.

Queens Borough President-elect Donovan Richards announced the roster for his nearly 130 person transition team on Monday, Nov. 30.

Spread across 14 committees, the group of advisers boasts a diverse range of interests — some members hail from the halls of government, others serve as nonprofit leaders or community activists.

Lead by Rhonda Binda, the chairwoman of South Asian American Voice, the team’s co-chairs include Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger and Dennis Walcott, the former schools chancellor.

“As we look towards the future of Queens it’s so important that we have community input from every corner of our borough,” Richards said. “I ran my campaign with a vision of creating a stronger and more unified Queens that works for everyone. There’s no question we have a tough road ahead, but with this diverse team of advocates, community leaders and policy makers I know that we will start off on the path to success.”

Though the results are yet to be certified by the New York City Board of Elections, Richards beat out Republican challenger Joann Ariola in the November election. The city councilman can take over the office from acting Borough President Sharon Lee, who has lead Borough Hall since January 2020, any time after the results are certified.

The policy issues addressed within the transition team include committees on immigration, community boards, education, transportation, economic development, seniors and veterans affairs, youth and a committee dedicated to tourism, arts, parks, entertainment and sports.

The transition team also includes more administrative committees dedicated to advising on appointments, the hiring of a new staff, public communications and community affairs.

Among some of the many notable appointees to the transition team include former borough president candidate and current city councilman, Costa Constantinides, who will serve as the chair of the Planning Committee, and Khaleel Anderson, who, at 24 years old, will serve as New York’s youngest-ever Black lawmaker in the state Assembly. Anderson will advise Richards on both the Youth and the Personnel/Appointments Committees.

Click here for a full list of the members of Richard’s transition team.