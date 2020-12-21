Cops seek duo involved in Kew Gardens Hills shooting – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for several men involved with a non-fatal shooting in Kew Gardens Hills over the weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 18, around 8:40 p.m., two unidentified men broke into the home of a 55-year-old man, located near the Horace Harding Expressway and 61st Road, according to the NYPD.

The man, who was home, began to fight off the two thieves when they both pulled out firearms, pointing them at the 55-year-old, cops said.

One of the men fired the gun, striking the 55-year-old in the left leg, according to the police.

The duo ran out of the house and fled in a silver 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander in an unknown direction. EMS personnel transported the 55-year-old to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.

Police describe both men as being between the ages of 22 and 27. One of the men is believed to be around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 230 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing. The second man is believed to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.