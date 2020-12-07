Man sought for stealing credit cards from delivery trucks in Ridgewood and Maspeth: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole several bags filled with credit cards from two delivery trucks in Ridgewood and Maspeth last month.

On Friday, Nov. 13, around 10 a.m., outside of 19-05 Starr St., in Ridgewood, an unidentified man snuck into an unoccupied delivery truck, belonging to an online delivery company, as its driver dropped off packages, according to the NYPD.

The man took a bag containing credit cards and left in an unknown direction, cops said. The man later attempted to use the stolen credit cards at local stores, according to the police.

A few days later, on Thursday, Nov. 19, around 1 p.m., the suspect again entered a delivery truck, owned by the same company, in front of 59-36 Maurice Ave., in Maspeth, while the driver was out making a delivery, according to the authorities.

Again, the man stole a bag filled with credit cards and later attempted to use them at local shops, cops said.

Police recovered several surveillance photos of the man as he attempted to use the credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.