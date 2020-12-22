Home invasion at South Jamaica housing complex ends in deadly shooting: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating an apparent home invasion at a South Jamaica housing complex on Monday that left a 26-year-old man fatally shot and two men with knife wounds.

The incident happened at about 12:44 p.m. on Dec. 21 inside a sixth-floor apartment within the Baisley Houses complex at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

According to preliminary information, two individuals approached a 22-year-old man from behind as he was about to head into the apartment. One of the suspects put a gun to the man’s head and forced their way inside the residence.

There, police said, the 22-year-old man called out for help, and a 27-year-old man then confronted the two suspects, leading to a physical altercation.

The fight turned violent, cops reported, when someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot; it’s not clear who pulled the trigger. The 22- and 27-year-old victims were also stabbed in the hands with a knife.

Moments later, officers from the 113th Precinct and NYPD PSA 9 arrived on the scene after getting a 911 call about the assault. They were met by the 22- and 27-year-old victims, who had exited the apartment along with a 25-year-old man whom the pair identified as a suspect.

Police were then informed of another individual inside the apartment. The officers walked in and found Hakim Blankumsee, 26, of East 128th Street in Harlem, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics rushed both men to Jamaica Hospital, where Blankumsee died of his injuries. The stabbed men were treated for their injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.