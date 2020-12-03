Hornblower donates computer equipment to Astoria's Variety Boys and Girls Club – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hornblower New York recently donated computer equipment to the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens.

Hornblower, North America’s largest and leading provider of water-based dining, sightseeing, private charter and transportation experiences and NYC Ferry’s operator, donated six computer monitors to Variety Boys & Girls Club in addition to other community organizations as part of their commitment to the communities they serve.

They donated electronics to help community organizations with their remote learning initiatives.

“We always welcome donations that help support our kids with their academic and enrichment growth,” said Andy Rodriguez, executive director of the Variety Boys & Girls Club.

The Variety Boys & Girls Club, located at located at 21-12 30th Rd., is one of the Department of Education’s Learning Lab, providing hundreds of students per day with a safe and supervised environment for remote learning. The monitors donated by Hornblower will be used by the students participating in Learning Bridges.

The Variety Boys and Girls Club has been offering children a safe space for children to learn, play and grow into tomorrow’s leaders for 64 years. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they partnered with other local organizations to distribute donated food and establish a food pantry, as well as offering virtual after school programs.

Last month, they received a $50,000 grant from New York Life Foundation thanks to a nomination from local organizer Jamie-Faye Bean.