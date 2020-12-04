New cookie cafe to celebrate soft opening in Bayside this Saturday – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rush Hour Cookies N Cream Cafe is bringing sweet treats to Bayside during its soft opening on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The cafe, located at 39-27 Bell Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving treats by Duchess Cookies, which sells its stuffed cookie creations at bakeries in New York and New Jersey.

There will be a DJ at the socially-distanced event and masks are required. Visitors can purchase cookies on sale, special organic homemade drinks, as well as different coffees, sodas and juice.

“We’re not opening up our full menu as yet, that will be for the grand opening occurring in two weeks,” said Jamal Charles, owner of Rush Hour Cookies N Cream Cafe. “We want to give everyone a little taste of the main product, which is the Duchess Cookies.”

Charles, a resident of Suffolk County in Long Island, established the cafe in April with his friend, Yoon Lee, who is a Bayside resident.

According to Charles, after tasting Duchess Cookies made by his distributor, who is also a friend, they decided to open a storefront.

“His wife came up with a new concept making these bigger stuff-filled cookies using high quality ingredients,” Charles said. “We basically discussed putting in a storefront for this, and we’re already working on a second location for this in New Jersey.”

The name of the cafe, Charles says, derives from the duo’s favorite movie, Rush Hour, which stars actors Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

“My partner is Korean and I am Black. It’s about basically a multi-cultural Black and Asian team making things happen,” Charles said.

When Charles and Lee saw the available location that was formerly occupied by the fast food restaurant company Subway, they knew right away that it was the perfect place.

“We always hang out in Bayside and we’re familiar with the area. It was our first choice and we said this is the spot that is going to work,” Charles said.

For its grand opening, Charles and Lee will have other food items prepared such as hotdogs, pretzels, ice cream, their famous organic peanut punch drink, banana lemonade and other signature drinks.