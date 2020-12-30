QPAC to host first-ever Virtual-A-Thon performance special on New Year's Day – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Queensborough Performing Arts Center (QPAC) is bringing home audiences a virtual experience to ring in 2021.

On Friday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m., viewers will be treated to live performances streamed on Facebook and YouTube at QPAC’s first-ever New Year’s Day Virtual-A-Thon.

Featuring more than 14 Broadway and NYC cabaret performers, the Virtual-A-Thon will be co-hosted by QPAC Executive and Artistic Director Susan Agin and “Name that Tune” personality DJ Bucciarelli.

“I am beyond excited to perform in the first ever Virtual-A-Thon, and to serve as co-host alongside QPAC’s Queen Bee Susan Agin,” said Bucciarelli. “Susan’s commitment to pivoting during this year has been unmatched — offering multiple free virtual concerts a week featuring Grammy Award-winners, Tony Award-winners, and dozens of Broadway, television and movie stars streaming straight to your living room under QPAC Live!”

Friday’s virtual fête includes an impressive slate of performers like Steve Leslie, Danny Bacher, Ray Naccari/Dakota MacLeod, Acoustic Eidolon, Judy Carmichael, DJ Bucciarelli, Charl Brown, Warren Schein, Steven Brinberg, Evan Jay Newman, Bobby Harden, Annalyse and Ryan, Dustin Brayley and Meredith Patterson (the group Brayley) and Anthony Nunziata.

“Live entertainment is as essential as getting your annual physical! Every one of us have left a live show or concert feeling elated, inspired and with a renewed sense of hope, which is exactly what QPAC Live has been offering to viewers since last March,” Bucciarelli added. “Where most theaters closed their doors, QPAC opened a (virtual) window, bringing music, comedy, magic and more straight to thousands of homes each week in a safe, responsible and entirely free way. What QPAC has done is remarkable and I am so honored to be a part of bringing some theatre magic to those out there who want to get up and dance, sing along and participate in a communal theatrical event from the safety of their own homes.”

Watch the live event on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. on Facebook (@VisitQPAC) or YouTube (Queensborough Performing Arts Center). The event is free but donations to QPAC are welcome.