Random attacker in Cambria Heights punches out 86-year-old woman, breaks her hip: cops – QNS.com

Cops are looking for the assailant behind a recent, despicable attack in Cambria Heights in which she punched and seriously injured an 86-year-old woman.

The victim suffered a broken hip after being sucker-punched by the suspect and knocked to the concrete sidewalk in front of 229-01 Linden Blvd. in Cambria Heights at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Law enforcement sources said the assault appeared to be a random attack. No words or other interactions occurred before the perpetrator threw her fist at the victim.

After knocking down the octogenarian, authorities noted, the suspect fled on foot westbound along Linden Boulevard.

The incident was later reported to the 105th Precinct; the victim was treated for a fractured left hip at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital.

On Dec. 12, the NYPD released video footage of the culprit, whom police described as a Black woman between 50 and 60 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green logo on the front, black pants, black gloves and multi-colored sneakers while carrying an orange bucket on her left arm.