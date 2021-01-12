Knife-wielding assailant slashes hotel worker in Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly cut a hotel worker with a knife in Long Island City on Sunday.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, a 33-year-old male hotel worker was in the hotel lobby of a La Quinta Inn, located at 37-18 Queens Blvd., when he was approached by an unidentified man loitering in the building, according to the NYPD.

The hotel worker stepped out from behind the reception desk, where he was working, to hand the man a bottle of water. The man grabbed the water bottle then took out a knife, lunging toward the hotel worker, police said.

The two began to struggle and the loitering man slashed the hotel worker with the knife, cutting his hands and left ear, cops said. Eventually, the hotel worker made it back behind the reception desk and was able to close the door separating the desk from the rest of the lobby, video of the incident shows.

The unidentified man walked out of the hotel and fled in an unknown direction.

The hotel worker was transported in stable condition to New York Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.