Two injured after man fires gun at several cars outside of Woodside gas station: NYPD – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who fired a gun at two cars, injuring two people, outside of a gas station in Woodside earlier this week.

On Monday, Jan. 25, around 10:05 p.m., an unidentified man shot a handgun several times at a 2009 Honda Civic outside of a Mobil gas station located at 68-09 Queens Blvd., according to the NYPD. One of the three 25-year-old men inside the car was hit in the back by a bullet, cops said.

The driver of the Honda drove off towards a hospital, where the shooting victim arrived in stable condition.

About a minute later, the unidentified man opened fire at a 2004 Ford Explorer being driven by a 55-year-old man, according to the police.

One of the bullets shattered the car’s rear passenger window, sending glass flying throughout the car and cutting the driver in the head, cops said. The driver refused medical attention at the scene.

The shooter ran off on foot towards the Queens Hotel, located at 65-15 Queens Blvd., according to the authorities. After speaking with the receptionist for a few minutes, the man left the hotel and walked off in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.