Jamaica Center for Arts to host online interior design workshop and art fair – QNS.com

As workspaces have shifted from offices to Zoom calls and online meetings, home decor has become an increased point of focus in people’s professional lives.

With this in mind, the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning will present “JCAL Art & Design,” a one-hour online interior design workshop at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Tickets are on sale now for $20.

Visionary interior designers Tina Fynn and Dee Bell of the acclaimed BellaFynn Design Studio will lead the JCAL Art & Design workshop.

“We’re thrilled to present the work of community based artists, and present this valuable workshop led by the team at BellaFynn Design Studio” said Michelle Stoddart, JCAL board chair. “Art and Décor go hand and hand, and we’re excited for JCAL Art & Design, an event that will combine both elements while uplifting Queens Artists.” Says Dawn Cotter-Jenkins, JCAL Board member and organizer of the event.

Fynn and Bell specialize in Home Staging and Virtual Consulting, with a mission to create functional, approachable, exciting designs to reflect who we are now and who we want to be. JCAL Art & Design will also be interactive as the BellaFynn team offers specific advice to attendees during a live, curated Q&A session.

In addition to Fynn and Bell providing consulting services on designing a home office, JCAL Art & Design will provide exclusive access to an online affordable art fair, featuring more than two-dozen works for sale by 16 Queens-based artists. Workshop attendees will receive private access to the fair for 24 hours, at which point the art will be available for general purchase.

JCAL Art & Design is the latest addition to JCAL’s “Community First, Digital First” season, which prioritizes and platforms Southeast Queens-centered artists and programs.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to further demonstrate JCAL’s commitment to artists—and to the local social and business environment,” said Courtney French, JCAL’s interim artistic director.

Leonard Jacobs, JCAL’s interim executive director, added, “We are also delighted to announce that all the artists involved in JCAL Art & Design are from Queens — and all are alumni of JCAL’s robust visual arts programs, such as ArtWorks and Jamaica Flux, and partnerships with groups such as the Southeast Queens Artist Alliance.”

For more information, visit www.jcal.org.