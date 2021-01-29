New online talk show 'Tawkin' with the Roses' features two Queens from Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TAMMY SCILEPPI

The fabulous Mae West once declared that personality is the most important thing to an actress’s or actor’s success.

QNS caught up with two brimming-with-personality performers from Queens who have been eagerly awaiting the debut of their weekly online talk show “Tawkin’ with the Roses,” premiering Feb. 10.

The talented co-hosts – veteran actress Bonnie Rose (“Most Likely to Murder,” “Mr. Robot,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and cabaret performer Stephen S. Miller (aka “Mama Rose”), who previously hosted “The Mama Rose Show” and has performed in New York and London – are delighted to announce their exciting new collaboration, which was created to inspire, uplift, and entertain audiences, and will feature today’s most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Episodes will be available online starting Wed., Feb. 10, here and on YouTube, as well as shared across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Viewers should stay tuned for upcoming announcements on guests coming to the show.

Bonnie Rose, a Kew Gardens resident, told QNS she was very excited about the lineup and diversity of their guests.

“From a prima ballerina to a veteran actress, and so much more; the pace of this interview show is fun and in-depth, and very specific to each guest,” Rose said.

And the star-studded offering comes at a good time; it promises to be a wonderful distraction as well as a much-needed anxiety-reducer.

Apparently, this was a great opportunity for the bubbly, outgoing Rose, who said, “I love to TAWK!”

“I am dating myself, but back in the day, I loved Rona Barrett and The Barbra Walters Specials,” she added. “I always was so fascinated listening to how people in the entertainment business got started and what they are up to. And Stephen and I both love this.”

The duo had brainstormed with the show’s director Brian Geldin, about the project.

“We worked together on Festival of Cinema NYC, doing virtual interviews last fall, as well. I think we did 21 interviews in two weeks, so we knew we had chemistry to do this show,” Rose explained.

It’s a match made in heaven!

Talking about what she finds endearing about her co-host, Rose shared, “Stephen S. Miller has such an incredible zest for life and an uplifting spirit; a wonderful sense of humor and dedication. And Stephen looks great in sequins! He’s sequined-filled.”

The seasoned actress, who has done the trifecta of all the “Law and Orders” and numerous roles on many other TV shows, including “Third Watch,” “The Sopranos,” and “Gravity,” said she loves her craft and feels grateful that she gets to do what she’s passionate about.

Miller, who lives in Forest Hills, also weighed in about their new endeavor.

“The team and I had a desire to showcase our talents. We are excited about the show because we will be bringing to the screen, interviews with various people of the entertainment industry – with a look at their history and what our guests have planned for the future, and advice and stories that we can live by,” Miller told QNS.

“From the moment that Bonnie Rose and I met back in 2019, we have been inseparable. We have been working together during the pandemic, and our dear friendship and working relationship has brought us together for ‘Tawkin’ with the Roses,’ for the love of the arts and sharing new and exciting adventures together and with our guests. We are also very thankful to our talented director for his dedication to the friendship.”

Miller said the most endearing thing about his co-host is “her dedication to all things fabulous, from leopard print to perfect fashion and talent…but also, her ability to love with compassion and be loved in return. She is my heart, she is my light, she is the reason that I feel as fabulous as I do each day.”

“Tawkin’ with the Roses,” is a reincarnation of a show that Geldin and Miller created last year at the start of the pandemic, titled “The Mama Rose Show.” And Bonnie Rose was the very first guest. Miller also noted that Geldin was his fiancé and soon to be husband. The two will be married in May.

“With ‘Tawkin’ with the Roses,’ we will be taking the show up several notches to create a work of art,” Miller said, adding, “Two Queens from Queens, filled with glitz, glam and plenty of sequins!”