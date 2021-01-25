Cops seek suspects involved with New Year's Day shoot-out in Long Island City that sent teen to the hospital – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for several people involved with a New Year’s Day shoot-out in Long Island City.

On Friday, Jan. 1, around 1:15. a.m., a group of young people were standing in front of 12-02 37th Ave., when an unidentified man fired several shots in their direction, according to the NYPD.

One of the bullets hit a 19-year-old man standing with the group in the stomach, cops said. Another man in the group fired several shots back at the unidentified man, who then got into a gray Infiniti sedan and fled the scene southbound on 13th Street, according to the authorities.

The 19-year-old was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

While police have yet to gather a description of the first shooter, the second man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a red coat, black pants and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.