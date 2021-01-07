New York City eateries called to participate in ‘NYC Restaurant Week To Go’ – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New York City tradition is taking on a new form this winter in an effort to help restaurants bounce back amid the pandemic.

NYC & Company announced a special winter edition of its signature NYC Restaurant Week® program. Called NYC Restaurant Week To Go, restaurants are invited to participate at no cost to them.

The program will take place from Jan. 25 through 31, with the option to continue the following week, Feb. 1 through 7.

“Even though we are still in the middle of this pandemic, it has never been more important to support the extraordinary restaurant industry that has long made New York City a dining capital and sustained the careers of countless families. Lifting up local restaurants and their workers as they navigate these challenging times is essential, now more than ever. We invite New Yorkers to go ‘All In’ by ordering in or taking out during ‘NYC Restaurant Week To Go’,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

Those who participate in NYC Restaurant Week To Go will provide those ordering takeout or delivery with an entrée and at least one side for lunch and/or dinner for the price of $20.21, which is set specifically to celebrate the new year. Tax, delivery fees and gratuity are additional to the restaurant meal price. The initiative New Yorkers exceptional value while encouraging locals to do their civic duty and support citywide restaurants during this tough time and while indoor dining is still halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mastercard will serve as a program sponsor and will provide registered cardholders with a $10 statement credit on each transaction of $20.21 or more at participating restaurants.

Those who wish to register their restaurant for NYC Restaurant Week To Go can visit business.nycgo.com. Registration ends on Monday, Jan. 11. Restaurants can contact nycrestweek@nycgo.com for more information.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.