Police give 'all clear' after investigation into suspicious vehicle in Elmhurst – QNS.com
Police give ‘all clear’ after investigation into suspicious vehicle in Elmhurst

Photo via Citizen App

The NYPD gave the “all clear” to a suspicious car parked in the Queens Place Mall shopping center’s garage Monday morning.

Police sealed off blocks around the Queens Place Mall on Monday, Jan. 4, while investigating the suspicious vehicle parked in the shopping center’s garage.


The scare was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the mall located at 88-01 Queens Blvd., near 56th Avenue, in Elmhurst.

Preliminary reports on the Citizen app described the vehicle in question as a black Tesla which had a propane tank and a battery located inside. The NYPD did not confirm the description, but the NYPD Bomb Squad was on the scene.

The initial response by the 110th Precinct prompted a precautionary evacuation of the Queens Place Mall and a Level 1 mobilization that brought out additional police units along with the FDNY.

Police officers and FDNY units along Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst, Queens on Jan. 4, 2021.
(Photo by Dean Moses)

Queens Boulevard was closed off between Grand and 57th avenues, and people inside of neighboring businesses and homes were also told to leave while the investigation took place.

Around 11:15 a.m., the car was deemed a hoax device, according to New York City’s Department of Emergency Management.

Police also reported that a dog that was trapped inside the suspicious car, was rescued by responding officers.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for updates. Updated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. 

