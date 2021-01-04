Police give 'all clear' after investigation into suspicious vehicle in Elmhurst – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD gave the “all clear” to a suspicious car parked in the Queens Place Mall shopping center’s garage Monday morning.

Police sealed off blocks around the Queens Place Mall on Monday, Jan. 4, while investigating the suspicious vehicle parked in the shopping center’s garage.

UPDATE: The @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has given the incident at Queens Place Mall the “All Clear.” The suspicious vehicle has been deemed safe. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/M2afY7eCq5 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) January 4, 2021



The scare was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the mall located at 88-01 Queens Blvd., near 56th Avenue, in Elmhurst.

Preliminary reports on the Citizen app described the vehicle in question as a black Tesla which had a propane tank and a battery located inside. The NYPD did not confirm the description, but the NYPD Bomb Squad was on the scene.

The initial response by the 110th Precinct prompted a precautionary evacuation of the Queens Place Mall and a Level 1 mobilization that brought out additional police units along with the FDNY.

Queens Boulevard was closed off between Grand and 57th avenues, and people inside of neighboring businesses and homes were also told to leave while the investigation took place.

#NYPD argues with the #press as they push us back from the scene of a suspicious device at 88-01 Queens Blvd. The #QueensPlaceMall has been evacuated. #news #Queens pic.twitter.com/3fEl0hPsTp — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) January 4, 2021

Around 11:15 a.m., the car was deemed a hoax device, according to New York City’s Department of Emergency Management.

This is the hoax device that was found during the investigation in Queens earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IEUprCpdE4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

Police also reported that a dog that was trapped inside the suspicious car, was rescued by responding officers.

UPDATE: The suspicious package in the @NYPD110Pct has been deemed a hoax device. Immediately upon responding to the initial scene, officers from @NYPDCT and @NYPDSpecialops rescued this husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ik9Q8ZEo6q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for updates. Updated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.