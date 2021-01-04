Rozic endorses Linda Lee in eastern Queens City Council race – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An Oakland Gardens community leader received the endorsement of Assemblywoman Nily Rozic in the race to replace Councilman Barry Grodenchik as the representative of District 23, which covers Bayside Hills, Bellerose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens and Queens Village.

Rozic became the first elected official in eastern Queens to support Linda Lee, a member of Community Board 11 and the School Leadership Team of her son’s school.

“I’ve dedicated my life to giving back to my community and serving the people of Eastern Queens. From senior care, mental health healthcare access and immigration services. I’ve been working to improve the daily lives of my neighbors,” Lee said. “Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, we need to work even harder to ensure that people have what they need to get through this.I’m very excited to have the backing of Assemblywoman Rozic and I look forward to working alongside her to secure an equitable recovery for our community.”

Lee is a former Commissioner of the New York City Civic Engagement Commission and as the president and CEO of Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, she led the creation of community-informed solutions to improving the daily quality of life for thousands of community members through programming in the areas of education, senior care, mental health, healthcare access, economic Champion of Change” by the White House for its work in advancing healthcare access in the Korean Community, and in 2015 the organization became the first and only New York State-licensed mental health clinic operated by a nonprofit serving the Korean American community.

“This past year has shown us why government must be entrusted to people who can lead with compassion and conviction for serving people, especially in our most vulnerable time of need,” Rozic said. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Linda Lee’s campaign for City Council.Linda’s decades of volunteerism and experience delivering social services has prepared her for this moment, and I’m excited to join her in the work ahead uplifting our neighbors across Queens.”

In recognition of her work at Korean Community Services, Lee received the Schneps Media “Stars Under 40” award and New York Nonprofit Media’s “40 Under 40” award. She is the mother of two young children and the daughter of immigrant small business owners.