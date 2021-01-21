'Underperforming' Stop & Shop in Little Neck set to close, spokesperson says – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After almost 20 years, a Little Neck supermarket is closing its doors for good.

According to a spokesperson for Stop & Shop, its northeast Queens location at 249-26 Northern Blvd. is set to shut down, though the company did not confirm a specific date.

“Stop & Shop conducts reviews of its business performance on a regular basis, and this store was identified as underperforming relative to financial expectations. An exact closing date has yet to be determined. All Little Neck store associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other Stop & Shop locations,” said the company’s spokesperson.

Following the closure of the now-defunct Grand Union supermarket in 2000, northeast Queens residents looked to Stop & Shop as a replacement for their grocery needs. After nearly three years, the Boston-based grocery chain opened in Little Neck in January 2003.

Patch reported that the Little Neck supermarket is slated to stay open through 2021.