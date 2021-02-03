Fire in mixed-use Ridgewood building displaces two families – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two Ridgewood families were displaced from their homes Tuesday after a fire broke out in the first-floor deli of the building they live in.

The fire department first received reports of the fire at 522 Woodward Ave., in Ridgewood, around 11 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to the authorities.

Responding FDNY members had the fire, which was mainly contained to the first floor of the three-story building, under control a little over a half hour after getting the call.

Though no injuries were reported as a result of the flames, two families living above the deli had to leave the building. They were provided temporary housing at a nearby hotel and emergency financial assistance by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.