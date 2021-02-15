Flushing house fire claims life of father and his 6-year-old son – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tragedy struck a Flushing family on Monday morning when a house fire claimed the life of a father and his 6-year-old son, and left another child fighting for his life.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out at about 1:12 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, inside the first floor of a two-story home on 157th Street between 45th and 46th avenues in Flushing.

Sixty firefighters from 12 units responded to the inferno, along with the 109th Precinct. While battling the inferno, police said, firefighters found 65-year-old Stephen Blumling and his 6-year-old son Shawn Blumling inside the residence, unconscious and unresponsive.

Both victims were pulled from the home, but were pronounced dead by EMS units.

Firefighters also rescued another 6-year-old boy, believed to be related to the victims, with burns to his body. Paramedics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, the Fire Department said. They were brought to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The blaze was finally brought under control at about 2:22 a.m. Monday morning. Fire marshals are now investigating what ignited the deadly inferno.

This story first appeared on amny.com.