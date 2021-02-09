LIRR adds Mets-Willets Point stop to accommodate vaccinations at Citi Field – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Long Island Rail Road will make an additional stop on all Port Washington branch trains beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10, to help transport people to and from the city’s mass COVID-19 vaccination hub at Citi Field.

The additional stop at the Mets-Willets Point station will be made indefinitely around the clock for as long as the vaccination site remains open. Direct service will be available from Penn Station, Woodside and all stations on the Port Washington branch. Customers from other LIRR branches must transfer at Woodside for Port Washington branch trains to and from Mets-Willets Point.

Port Washington branch trains operate approximately every 30 minutes during the day, and less frequently at night.

“We are proud to provide LIRR service as an additional means of travel getting everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible in our fight against this pandemic,” LIRR President Phil Eng said. “With the light at the end of the tunnel shining brighter, we ask everyone to stay vigilant and practice all the necessary safety measures keeping yourself and others safe.”

The Citi Field vaccination hub is focused on Queens residents with special appointments being offered for TLC drivers and food service workers from all over the five boroughs. The site opens at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 with the goal of staying open 24 hours a day Wednesday through Saturday afterward.