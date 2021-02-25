Quantcast
Woman hacked to death with machete inside Queens Village home: NYPD – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Woman hacked to death with machete inside Queens Village home: NYPD

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Police at 219-44 Hillside Ave., where 78-year-old Maria Diaz on Wednesday night, Feb. 24. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Detectives are looking to question the son of a 78-year-old Queens Village woman who was found dead inside her home on Wednesday night from an apparent machete attack.

Officers from the 105th Precinct made the gruesome discovery while conducting a wellness check at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the home of Maria Diaz, 78, inside a second-floor apartment on Hillside Avenue near 219th Street in Queens Village.

Upon entering the home, law enforcement sources said, the officers found Diaz lying unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom, with a large laceration to her head.

Responding EMS units pronounced Diaz dead at the scene. Police recovered from the home they machete that they believe was used to kill her.

Police at 219-44 Hillside Ave., where 78-year-old Maria Diaz on Wednesday night, Feb. 24. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim’s son has emerged as a person of interest in the case.

At this point in the investigation, police do not have a possible motive for Diaz’s murder. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York