Woman hacked to death with machete inside Queens Village home: NYPD – QNS.com

Detectives are looking to question the son of a 78-year-old Queens Village woman who was found dead inside her home on Wednesday night from an apparent machete attack.

Officers from the 105th Precinct made the gruesome discovery while conducting a wellness check at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the home of Maria Diaz, 78, inside a second-floor apartment on Hillside Avenue near 219th Street in Queens Village.

Upon entering the home, law enforcement sources said, the officers found Diaz lying unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom, with a large laceration to her head.

Responding EMS units pronounced Diaz dead at the scene. Police recovered from the home they machete that they believe was used to kill her.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim’s son has emerged as a person of interest in the case.

At this point in the investigation, police do not have a possible motive for Diaz’s murder. No arrests have been made.