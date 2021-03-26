2021 Elections: Who’s running for City Council in the 23rd District? – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There are nine candidates running to represent District 23 in the City Council this year. The district — which includes the neighborhoods of Bayside, Bellrose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck and Queens Village — has been represented in the city’s legislative body by Council member Barry Grodenchik since 2015.

Last year, Grodenchik announced he will retire from office when his term ends on Dec. 31, 2021. The winner of November’s general election will represent a district facing several issues at the moment — including the safety and health of its constituents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and exploring options for accessible public transportation.

QNS sent five questions to each candidate running for the District 23 City Council seat including Steve Behar, Janet Dennis, Sanjeev Jindal, Jaslin Kaur, Linda Lee, Debra Markell, Christopher Fuentes-Padilla, Kosky Thomas and Harpreet S. Toor.

See their responses, listed alphabetically, below:

Steve Behar

QNS: What, in your opinion, are the top three most pressing issues in your district?

Behar: During the COVID-19 pandemic we need to ensure that the people of our district are safe and healthy. We must pay particular attention to the health of our seniors and students. During the last eight years property taxes on private homes and co-ops and condos have gone through the roof. We must stop NYC from balancing its budget on middle-class homeowners. Lastly, our districts have some of the best schools in NYC. We also have some schools that need help. We must ensure that every student in our district can get a great education no matter which zip code they live in.

QNS: What aspect of your background speaks best to your abilities as a City Council member?

Behar: NYC is in an economic and fiscal crisis. The NYC Council currently has no one with my economic and finance background. Given the need to revitalize our City’s economy it is imperative to have someone with my academic and professional background in the Council.

QNS: What do you love most about your district?

Behar: Queens is the most diverse place on the planet. It is possible that District 23 is the most diverse district in Queens. I love the diversity of my Borough and my District.

QNS: Which one of your opponents will you be ranking second on your ballot and why?

Behar: Hapreet Singh Toor because he is the only other candidate who has a record of delivering results to our district.

QNS: District 23 is home to one of New York City’s transit deserts where transportation options are limited and inaccessible, especially for residents with disabilities and seniors. What work would you do, if elected, to make the district more accessible?

Behar: District 23 is the only District in NYC that has no train stations. You cannot take a train from the 23rd District. Therefore, we must find alternative means of mass transit to help our residents go from point A to point B. We need better bus transportation. This should include the restoration of the Q75 and Q79 buses. In addition, we must look at Bus Rapid Transit as a means of taking our residents to train stations. Finally, we must fix Access-a-ride. This may include transferring many of the current Access-a-ride rides to Yellow Taxis.

Jaslin Kaur

QNS: What, in your opinion, are the top three most pressing issues in your district?

Kaur: First is the need for more bilingual senior care services. District 23 has a senior population of over 20%, but sorely needs more homecare services that allow our neighbors to age in place with dignity.. Second, we must end our transit desert and improve street planning. Street congestion, reckless driving, and poor maintenance of roads have made our streets unsafe and inaccessible. Third, we must protect our frontline workers and our small businesses at risk of permanent closure. This includes taxi drivers and delivery workers who make up an unprotected immigrant workforce in need of COVID-19 relief to keep their families housed.

QNS: What aspect of your background speaks best to your abilities as a City Council member?

Kaur: I have spent years in policy advocacy on immigrant justice and education equity at the local, state, and federal levels. This has included fights to end discrimination and harassment in schools as well as expanding the right to healthcare for immigrant families. As a grassroots activist, I have fought for progressive change alongside legislators and community leaders, and have the skills to bring diverse communities together. Additionally, District 23 has been my home for my entire life, which means that my first-hand experiences attending our public schools, riding public transit, and shopping at our local businesses gives me a deep understanding of this district’s needs.

QNS: What do you love most about your district?

Kaur: District 23 is one of the most diverse districts in the city, and has allowed community enclaves to grow and thrive. As the daughter of Sikh Punjabi immigrants, my family has been able to find a home away from home here because of the family owned businesses that bring food, culture, and love to our district. From Haiti to China to Guyana, there is something for everyone, which embodies how Queens is the hub of the world. I love our diversity, and I love having the chance to learn about every corner of the world from my neighbors and peers.

QNS: Which one of your opponents will you be ranking second on your ballot and why?

Kaur: I have not made a final decision, but I hope to rank Linda Lee as second on my ballot because she has dedicated her work to serving our senior communities in Queens. A fellow woman of color on the ballot is also especially exciting.

QNS: District 23 is home to one of New York City’s transit deserts where transportation options are limited and inaccessible, especially for residents with disabilities and seniors. What work would you do, if elected, to make the district more accessible?

Kaur: I have centered transportation since I launched this campaign, and have ridden the Q46 bus most of my life to work and school. I am excited to work with our community boards to create dedicated busways, expand protected bike lanes, and bring one of the first bikeshare services to Eastern Queens. Busways will deeply improve extensive wait times and significantly reduce street congestion. I would also expand the Eastern Queens Greenway with bike lanes and bike racks to local schools like Queensborough Community College. Additionally, I would use capital funding for LIRR station repairs for ADA compliance and implement the Freedom Ticket proposal to Eastern Queens.

Linda Lee

QNS: What, in your opinion, are the top three most pressing issues in your district?

Lee: Improving education for our children; protecting our quality of life, including increased transit options, housing affordability, and now access to coronavirus resources like testing and vaccines; and increasing access to senior services and addressing language- and technology-based barriers to service.

QNS: What aspect of your background speaks best to your abilities as a City Council member?

Lee: For more than a decade, I’ve led a major social services non-profit delivering education, senior care, mental health, healthcare, and job training to thousands of New Yorkers. When COVID hit New York, we shifted over to relief efforts, helping connect people with food, jobs, and other resources. Most recently, we ran a pop-up vaccine site that vaccinated over 400 New Yorkers in two days. I know firsthand how essential workers, business owners, parents, and teachers have risen to the challenge in the past year, and we deserve a City Council member who’s prepared to do the same. I know how to deliver services that change peoples’ lives, and I plan to use that experience to improve the lives of Eastern Queens residents.

QNS: What do you love most about your district?

Lee: We have the best quality of life in all of New York City. We have some of the best schools in the City, neighborhoods where residents still greet each other on the street, and thriving small businesses that showcase our work ethic and diversity. District 23 is a fantastic place to raise your kids, retire, or just enjoy green and open spaces. I’m so grateful that my boys are able to grow up here.

QNS: Which one of your opponents will you be ranking second on your ballot and why?

Lee: I haven’t made up my mind as it’s so early and the candidate field still isn’t set. I’m really looking forward to the forums and debates over the next few months, so I can hear what my opponents have to say and find places where we agree as well as disagree.

QNS: District 23 is home to one of New York City’s transit deserts where transportation options are limited and inaccessible, especially for residents with disabilities and seniors. What work would you do, if elected, to make the district more accessible?

Lee: We need to focus on improving and connecting what systems we already have. We need to engage with the MTA on the Queens Bus Network redesign. There are so many lines that have been cut over the years that used to provide one-seat trips to the LIRR, 7 train, and shopping hubs— we need those lines restored, particularly to help seniors and people with disabilities for whom multiple stops and transfers is a major difficulty. Also, we need to push the MTA to upgrade local and express bus signals and engines and push the City to reduce LIRR fares for eastern Queens residents. Finally, I would invest in sidewalk and street repaving, because poor conditions there can make it almost impossible for seniors and people with disabilities to get around.

Debra Markell

QNS: What, in your opinion, are the top three most pressing issues in your district?

Markell: COVID-19 and an equitable vaccine distribution; expanding options for public transportation, especially since eastern Queens is a transit desert; and ensuring public safety and cracking down on the spike in hate crimes.

QNS: What aspect of your background speaks best to your abilities as a City Council member?

Markell: As New York faces historical challenges, now is the time to elect experienced leaders who can govern on day one. From serving in the Mayor’s Community Assistance Unit to working as district manager for Community Board 2, my 22 year-long career in public service is vast. In my career I have been a passionate advocate for hard-working families, seniors, and all members of my community. I will take my experience to be an effective and productive leader for District 23.

QNS: What do you love most about your district?

Markell: I love District 23 because of its vibrant diversity. Here you will find a multitude of ethnic backgrounds, ages, religion, and much more. It is inspiring how all members of the community unify to solve the issues that matter. There are so many people passionate about improving the quality of life here in District 23 whom I hope to represent in City Hall.

QNS: Which one of your opponents will you be ranking second on your ballot and why?

Markell: Harpreet Singh Toor will be ranked second on my ballot. He is qualified, brilliant, and a strong advocate for all communities here in eastern Queens.

QNS: District 23 is home to one of New York City’s transit deserts where transportation options are limited and inaccessible, especially for residents with disabilities and seniors. What work would you do, if elected, to make the district more accessible?

Markell: District 23 is in dire need of expanded transportation options. We must retain bus stations in eastern Queens and especially district 23 where there isn’t a single subway stop. I have pledged my commitment to fund Councilman Paul Vallone’s free transportation program for seniors who need rides to medical appointments if elected. Furthermore, I will expand funding for accessibility improvements in bus stations as well as installing MTA MetroCard buy stations in bus stops.

Harpreet S. Toor

QNS: What, in your opinion, are the top three most pressing issues in your district?

Toor: Getting COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the district; securing support for small businesses; and improving our schools and establishing effective remote learning.

QNS: What aspect of your background speaks best to your abilities as a City Council member?

Toor: My many years of successfully delivering for my community by working closely with all levels of elected representatives and other community leaders. Recently, I helped secure the passing of the Religious Garb Act in the state Legislature, and its signing by the governor, freeing all New Yorkers, of all religions, to wear whatever clothing or head covering that’s part of their religious observance. I campaigned for 12 years to see to it this bill was passed and signed. That is the level of dedication and results I will bring to the City Council for the people of District 23.

QNS: What do you love most about your district?

Toor: District 23 is a powerful example of the Queens spirit. The sense of shared community shines within its diverse community. I love how the people of District 23 celebrate together, respect their differences, while sharing common values. How we all work together for a community of better schools, safer streets, quality healthcare for all, services for our seniors, and mutual respect.

QNS: Which one of your opponents will you be ranking second on your ballot and why?

Toor: Ranked choice voting offers a new opportunity for voters to choose their representatives. My opponents and I are in conversation to determine the best way to achieve this.

QNS: District 23 is home to one of New York City’s transit deserts where transportation options are limited and inaccessible, especially for residents with disabilities and seniors. What work would you do, if elected, to make the district more accessible?

Toor: The transit desert that is District 23 is a symbol of the neglect our people have faced as a result of a Manhattan-centered City Hall. And the problem is made worse by the Pandemic, when safe, efficient, secure travel is an even greater necessity. We need creative solutions that come through a clear understanding of all aspects of this problem, and through thinking outside the box. That is why I would call for a comprehensive study that looks at every aspect of our transportation system, from bikes to buses, from getting our children to school to providing access for seniors, to create effective transportation alternatives for all.

Candidates Janet Dennis, Christopher Fuentes-Padilla, Sanjeev Jindal and Koshy Thomas did not respond before press time.