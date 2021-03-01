Man assaults and robs woman in Flushing: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who assaulted and robbed a women in Flushing last week.

Authorities say that a 44-year-old woman was walking near 35th Avenue and Linden Place just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Feb. 23, when she an unknown man approached her from behind, who proceeded to grab her purse and drag her to the ground.

The man proceeded to punch and kick the woman before ripping the purse — which contained $132 in cash, among other items — from her hands and fleeing westbound on 35th Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a mask, gloves, sweatpants, sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities released surveillance video and an image of the suspect on Friday. Feb. 26.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.