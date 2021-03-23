Astoria Assemblyman to host financial information session with NYC Free Tax Prep – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With tax season upon us, Astoria Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s office will be hosting a virtual information session to help community members navigate their finances on Wednesday, March 24.

Mamdani’s office is partnering with NYC Free Tax Prep for the information session, which will consist of an overview of site and services as well as state resources around personal finance, including opening bank accounts, budgeting, and creating a plan for student loan debt. They will also touch on the COVID-19 stimulus checks.

“If you are a single filer who makes below $48,000 or a family who makes below $68,000 a year, you are eligible for free tax prep from NYC! Join this info session to learn more about how to access these services,” a constituent liaison for Mamdani’s office said. “They will also cover other personal finance resources available to all New Yorkers. If you have had any issues or questions about any of the stimulus checks, please join us as well!”

The virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. If individuals have any questions, they can email the Assemblyman’s office at ad36@nyassembly.gov.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/AD36TaxPrep.