Center for the Women of New York in Bayside to mark 34th anniversary with virtual celebration – QNS.com

The Center for the Women of New York (CWNY) in Bayside is bringing its 34th anniversary celebration to home computer screens.

CWNY announced a virtual gala on Thursday, April 29, promising a night of “wonderful entertainment and inspiring stories.” Since its inception in 1987 by the late Ann Jawin, CWNY has advocated and worked for women’s empowerment and equality.

In the 1970s, Jawin was part of the “second wave” of women’s liberation and joined the National Organization for Women, becoming chair of the Task Force for Education and Employment. In this role, she frequently saw how workplace inequality affected women who were trying to seek financial stability and career opportunities.

In 1979, the education and activist authored “A Women’s Guide to Career Preparation: Scholarships, Grants and Loans” to teach women the ins and outs of becoming financially independent and equal workplace opportunities.

When Jawin started CWNY, the organization started out by illuminating the issue of domestic violence against women and spearheaded efforts to overcome legal barriers in providing protection for women living in crisis situations.

Prior to her death, Jawin celebrated the opening of the CWNY headquarters in a historic building at 207 Totten Ave. The CWNY founder passed in December 2019 at 97 years old.

CWNY’s 34th Anniversary Virtual Gala will be on April 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.cwny.org or find the Center for the Women of New York on social media.