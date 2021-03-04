Quantcast
Driver in serious condition after crashing car into tree in Rosedale – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Driver in serious condition after crashing car into tree in Rosedale

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A motorist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon after driving their car in tree in Rosedale.

The crash happened around noon near 135th Avenue and Brookville Boulevard, when the driver of a sedan collided with a tree, according to the NYPD.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The car came to a rest after hitting a utility pole not far from the hit tree.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and took the driver to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition.

The collision is under investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York