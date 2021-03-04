Driver in serious condition after crashing car into tree in Rosedale – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

A motorist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon after driving their car in tree in Rosedale.

The crash happened around noon near 135th Avenue and Brookville Boulevard, when the driver of a sedan collided with a tree, according to the NYPD.

The car came to a rest after hitting a utility pole not far from the hit tree.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and took the driver to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition.

The collision is under investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.