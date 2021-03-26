LIC artist to be featured in Queens Heritage Art Exhibit celebrating cultural diversity – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The recently opened Heritage art exhibit, sponsored by Long Island City Artists Inc., aims to pay homage to the cultural diversity of Queens.

The Heritage exhibit is partly funded by a Community Access grant from the Queens Council on the Arts, a grant which curator Carol Crawford, the Long Island City Artists (LIC-A) president, applied for.

The exhibit was set to display in March 2020 but due to the COVID-19 shutdown, it was put over until March 2021

The exhibit features 62 artists. On the LIC-A website, you can find a brief description of each artist and their work shown in the exhibit. According to Crawford, the artists are the reason for Heritage as much as the artwork itself is.

Artist Clare Stokolosa, who grew up in Astoria and has a Long Island City studio, is one of many artists featured in this exhibit. She began her journey as an artist when she was accepted to The High School of Art and Design in New York City. At Hunter College, she spent a semester studying art in Florence, Italy where she drew inspiration from Renaissance buildings and the art surrounding her. Clare currently spends her days painting in both Cortona, Italy, and Long Island City.

Stokolosa is excited to have two pieces of work that reflect her Italian, Ukranian Polish and American heritage featured in the exhibit.

In her painting, Dinner with Family and Friends, Stokolosa sketched a group of joyous friends who were traveling through Italy together, sitting down to enjoy a meal in Cortona.

“I decided to make the sketch into a painting because it reminded me of my own family dinners,” Stokolosa said.

In the painting, New Years Day, objects that hold special meaning to Stokolosa are displayed.

“An old ornament and noise makers from my childhood symbolize celebrations and my family rituals,” Stokolosa said. “I made this painting while sheltering at home on new year’s day, 2021. The bold colors represent hope for the future.”

Another artist featured is Adam Hoch, a native New Yorker who studied art at Pace University. He has been an artist for 10 years now, photographing first, and painting for the past two years. He has been volunteering with the Greater Astoria Historical Society for the last 15 years.

“[The] inspiration behind my work are color-field painters, Asian arts, Bauhaus,” Hoch said.

Hoch has 2 acrylic on canvas pieces as well as an acrylic on up-cycled paper piece in the Heritage exhibit.

“These are environmental pieces, it was World Water Day 2021, on March 22, and Earth Day is coming up,” Hoch said. “My painting ‘Marsh,’ is celebrating the fresh water for all.”

To see the artwork made by Stokolosa, Hoch, and the 60 other talented artists, please visit the virtual exhibit at www.licartists.org/heritageshow.

Curated by Crawford, the Heritage exhibit is supported by the Queens Council on the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Greater New York Arts Development Fund.

The show may become available for in-person viewing as health guidelines permit.