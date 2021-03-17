LIC Partnership to host 16th annual real estate breakfast panel – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Long Island City Partnership will host its 16th annual real estate breakfast virtually on Tuesday, April 13.

The leading real estate event in western Queens will convene a panel that showcases current projects and real estate leaders across Long Island City, one of the most unique real estate landscapes in New York City.

Tickets, which run for $25, can be purchased here.

The panel conversation, which will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m., will be moderated by LIC BID Chair David Brause, the president of Brause Realty Inc. The firm owns the iconic JetBlue building in Queens Plaza and a host of other buildings in the neighborhood.

The following real estate leaders will be guests on the panel:

Alissa Bersin , the managing director of retail listing and sales for New York City at Tishman Speyer. The firm is behind two of the largest projects in the neighborhood’s history, including Jacx and the 1,800-unit Jackson Park.

, the managing director of retail listing and sales for New York City at Tishman Speyer. The firm is behind two of the largest projects in the neighborhood’s history, including Jacx and the 1,800-unit Jackson Park. Tracy Capune , a vice president at Kaufman Astoria Studios and chair of the Kaufman Arts District. Capune will share two projects – the ON Stage building, which will have sound stages and office space for Apple TV+ and Innovation QNS, which will create over two acres of public open space alongside office, retail, residential and community facility space.

, a vice president at Kaufman Astoria Studios and chair of the Kaufman Arts District. Capune will share two projects – the ON Stage building, which will have sound stages and office space for Apple TV+ and Innovation QNS, which will create over two acres of public open space alongside office, retail, residential and community facility space. Andrew J. Chung , the CEO of Innovo Property group, which has two major projects in LIC, including The Bridge and the former Fresh Direct site, which will serve as a new large scale industrial/last-mile distribution facility.

, the CEO of Innovo Property group, which has two major projects in LIC, including The Bridge and the former Fresh Direct site, which will serve as a new large scale industrial/last-mile distribution facility. Gretchen Werwaiss, a partner at Werwaiss Properties, which owns around 1 million square feet in 75 buildings in and around LIC.

Sponsors include Boyce Technologies, Con Edison, JetBlue, Modern Spaces, Ravel Hotel, Resorts World New York City, Rockrose, Tishman Speyer, Verizon, Kramer Levin, Rise Light & Power, Vayner, Fisher Brothers, Innovo Property Group, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silvercup Studios, Plaxall, Related, TF Cornerstone, Vorea, Werwaiss Properties and many others.

The Queens Courier is the media sponsor for the annual breakfast.

To become a sponsor, click here.