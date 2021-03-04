Man exposes himself while riding R train in Rego Park: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself while riding an R train in Rego Park last month.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, around 9:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was aboard the train as it approached the 63rd Drive station when an unidentified man sat down across from him, according to the NYPD.

The unidentified man then pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals, according to the police.

The 39-year-old victim got off train at the next station, cops said. The unidentified stayed on and the train left the station.

The victim snapped a photo, which was later provided to police, of the man who allegedly exposed himself. Police describe the suspect as being between the ages of 20 and 30.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.