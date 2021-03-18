Police arrest East Elmhurst man following fatal crash in Maspeth – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested an East Elmhurst man on criminally negligent homicide charges after he allegedly fatally crashed into a 35-year-old motorist on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway near Maspeth earlier this week.

In addition to the homicide charges, Galib Dervisevic, 21, faces charges of reckless driving and speeding after the crash on Monday, March 23, that killed 35-year-old Jesse McCalip, according to the NYPD.

McCalip was pulled over along the right shoulder of the eastbound BQE near Exit 39 in Maspeth when he attempted to merge into the right lane on Monday around 8:45 p.m., police said.

At the same time, Dervisevic was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger, speeding towards McCalip’s Hyundai as the 35-year-old was merging, cops said.

Dervisevic slammed into the back of McCalip’s car, sending it barreling into the right lane concrete wall, according to the authorities.

EMS personnel arrived to find McCalip, who was from Staten Island, trapped inside the car with severe trauma to his body. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

Dervisevic remained at the scene following the crash and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.