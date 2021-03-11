QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the official start of spring one week away and warm weather quickly approaching, the borough is buzzing with activities to do.

For some fun in-person events, young chefs can go check out an Irish-themed cooking lesson hosted by the Alley Park Environmental Center and horse lovers can head to Forest Park for a meet and greet with the Parks Enforcement Patrol Mounted Unit’s very own team of horses.

Those who want to stay home can learn the history of computers and the women who were behind the invention, courtesy of the Queens Historical Society or check out a live screening of “The Laramie Project,” put on by the Unity Stage’s Teen Theater.

Curious about what else is happening? Here are 11 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Obviously before doing anything, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 12 to April 4.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., March 12.

Young Chefs (APEC): This weekend, aspiring young chefs will learn all about the “luck of the Irish” in this cooking lesson. The traditional Irish meal will include colcannon, a Leprechaun smoothie and warm Irish soda bread. All materials for this cooking lesson are included in the price of registration. Young chefs are required to wear a mask for the duration of the program, which is limited to eight participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $26 per participant. 3 p.m., March 12.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., March 12.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Join volunteers from the Kew Kids Forest School, who will be working to beautify Forest Park. On the second Saturday of each month, the volunteers help clean and maintain the park’s trails, with tasks like planting, brush clearing, raking and litter cleanup. Maintenance tasks are appropriate for all ages and abilities. Volunteers should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Those who participate should also bring a water bottle and a snack. Registration is required. Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m., March 13.

Endangered Species (APEC): The Alley Pond Environmental Center is teaching kids about animal species that are on the verge of extinction including the primary threats these animals face and ways to make a positive impact by making green choices. In addition to the lesson, participants will go on an engaging nature walk lead by APEC. This workshop is limited to 10 children ages 8 to 10. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $26 per participant. 10:30 a.m., March 13.

A Horse of Course (Forest Park): This course is perfect for anyone interested in learning about and meeting horses. The Urban Park Rangers and the Parks Enforcement Patrol Mounted Unit will lead this workshop, where participants will get to meet some horses, learn their anatomy, training and role in keeping NYC Parks safe. This event also includes a nature walk on the bridle path at Forst Park. Registration is required. Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., March 13.

Women’s History: It’s Electric! The History Of Computers (Queens Historical Society): This lecture takes participants on a virtual history of computers, including early history and the people involved. Many of the key players in the creation of computers were women, who contributed to the early mathematical foundations of the technology. Some of these pioneers even hailed from Queens! Registration is required. Virtual on Zoom. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. 2:30 p.m., March 13.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, March 13 through Feb. 12, 2022

“The Laramie Project” (Unity Stage): This virtual screening of “The Laramie Project” is a special one from when the pandemic hit over a year ago. Players from the Unity Stage’s Teen Theater performed the play “live” from their homes as if it were an in-person performance. The 12 actors involved in the production played almost 70 roles in total. The play takes place in the town of Laramie, Wyoming and details local reaction to the 1998 murder of 21-year-old gay college student Matthew Shepard. The dialogue is taken verbatim from in-person interviews with Laramie residents, conducted by the Tectonic Theater Project. 10 percent of the proceeds from this project will go toward the Peter Cicchino Youth Project, which has provided direct legal services and advocacy to New York City’s homeless youth, with a focus on the needs of LGBTQ+ youth. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite. Virtual. unitystage.org. $10 to $50. 6:30 p.m., March 13.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

Urban Park Ranger Volunteer Litter Cleanup (Bayswater Park): The Urban Park Rangers invite volunteers to clean up Bayswater Park in Far Rockaway this weekend. Those who feel sick should stay home. Volunteers should wear a mask, maintain safe social distance and bring hand sanitizer. Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., March 14.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.