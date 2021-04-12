Deadline approaching for College Point students to apply for One Point of Light Foundation scholarship – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The deadline is approaching for students to apply for a scholarship geared toward College Point residents.

On April 9, the One Point of Light Foundation announced that it will award up to 16 Karl A. Spahlinger Jr. scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year for students who live in the Queens neighborhood. The organization started the scholarship in 2015 in honor of Spahlinger, One Point of Light’s founder and a longtime College Point resident.

Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m. is the last day that local students can apply for the scholarship, which provides 1 year of financial assistance to students in community colleges, colleges, trade schools and universities in New York City. One Point of Light determines scholarship recipients based on academic merit and demonstrated financial need and does not take race, color, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation into consideration.

According to the foundation, applicants must be enrolled full time for the upcoming academic year and preference will be granted to individuals who study engineering or an animal-related field.

Since its inception, over 16 local students have received scholarships. The one-year scholarship helps cover the cost of tuition, fees and room and board up to a maximum of $2,500 per year.

Once a year is up, applicants may renew their scholarships on an annual basis provided that funds are available and that they still meet the conditions outlined in the scholarship renewal process.

Spahlinger established the One Point of Light 22 years ago in 1999. The College Point resident graduated from New York University and worked as an engineer for AT&T and Verizon. His philanthropic works included feeding and housing homeless individuals, improving educational opportunities for youth and caring for and protecting animals.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, the foundation awarded three new scholarships to students Amanda Lin, Hailey Petzolt and Thomas Waldron. One Point of Light also renewed scholarships for eight students: Cristina Correia, Gabriella DeMauro, Melanie Dobuler, Jennifer Ng, Nicole Provenza, Cassandra Renart. Jacqueline Torres and Amanda Urso.

Scholarship applicants must complete and submit their application or scholarship renewal by hardcopy. Download applications at onepointoflightfoundation.blogspot.com.