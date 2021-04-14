Four questioned in Far Rockaway after cops find dead woman in trunk of their car – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Four men are being questioned by police after cops found a dead woman in the trunk of the car they rode in on a Far Rockaway street early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said officers from the 101st Precinct first spotted the four men at around 1:49 a.m. on April 14, placing a large object inside the trunk of a Nissan Altima sedan parked in front of Foam Place near Smith Place.

The officers then saw the four men hop inside the sedan and drive away. Police followed them to the intersection of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue, near the Queens/Nassau border, where they stopped the vehicle.

During the investigation, authorities said, the officers opened the sedan’s trunk and spotted an unidentified woman of an unknown age, unconscious and unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket.

Responding EMS units pronounced the woman dead. Police sources did not have information about whether the body had any visible signs of trauma, or how long she had been deceased.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Charges against the four men are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.