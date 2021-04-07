Man exposes himself in Astoria shoe store: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who exposed himself inside an Astoria shoe store earlier this month.

On Saturday, March 6, around 3 p.m., an unidentified man walked into Fabco Shoes, located at 31-59 Steinway St., according to the police.

Once inside, the man then exposed his penis to a 36-year-old woman who worked at the store, cops said.

Police said that the man didn’t flee the location until after purchasing a pair of shoes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from inside the store.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.