Medicaid 101: How to secure long term care in the community

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Medicaid Laws are changing and it is more important to plan so that your loved ones can remain safe at home.

Top Elder Law Attorney and Medicaid Specialist Moriah Adamo, Partner at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman will provide information and strategies to ensure your loved ones can maximize services under the new Medicaid laws.

Click here to register!

You will learn:

How to plan, secure and maximize long term care services ON YOUR TERMS.

The changing Medicaid Laws and Their Impact on Your Family.

To be equipped to make informed decisions for oneself and loved ones.

This webinar is sponsored by Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman.