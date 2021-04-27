Quantcast
Medicaid 101: How to secure long term care in the community

Medicaid Laws are changing and it is more important to plan so that your loved ones can remain safe at home.

Top Elder Law Attorney and Medicaid Specialist Moriah Adamo, Partner at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman will provide information and strategies to ensure your loved ones can maximize services under the new Medicaid laws.

You will learn:

  • How to plan, secure and maximize long term care services ON YOUR TERMS.
  • The changing Medicaid Laws and Their Impact on Your Family.
  • To be equipped to make informed decisions for oneself and loved ones.

This webinar is sponsored by Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman.

 

