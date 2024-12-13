Quantcast
This lottery is currently live on HPD Housing Connect through December 16, 2024

Beach Green Dunes III

Fostering community and prioritizing affordability in Edgemere, Queens. Beach Green Dunes III is a new, fully affordable mixed-use project currently in construction in the Edgemere neighborhood of Far Rockaway, Queens. Situated across the street from the Beach 36th Street A train station, and in close proximity to the coastline, this exciting residence aims to activate the neighborhood with bustling ground floor retail and 116 studios to three-bedroom apartments. Questions regarding units can be sent via email to beachgreendunesiii@ccmanagers.com. Learn more and apply here.

