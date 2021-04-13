Queens Midtown Tunnel to partially close for roadway work this month – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Both directions of the Queens Midtown Tunnel will be closed for several days for roadway work later this month.

The Manhattan-bound tube will be closed from Friday, April 16, at 11 p.m., through Monday, April 19, at 5 a.m., according to the MTA, which operates the tunnel. Repaving work on the Queens-bound tube will begin the following weekend on Friday, April 23, at 11 p.m., and run through Monday, April 26, at 5 a.m., when the tube will open back up.

While the Manhattan-bound tube is closed, the Queens-bound tube will remain open with one lane in running in each direction. The next weekend, when the Queens-bound tube is closed, the Manhattan-bound side will have a lane of traffic for both directions.

The April closures won’t be the only detours drivers see in the tunnel in the coming weeks – the MTA plans to do additional roadway work during the weekend of April 30, as well as the following weekend.

The MTA repaves the Queens Midtown Tunnel’s roadways every few years, according to the transit agency. The tubes were last repaved in July 2018, as an effort to restore damage wrought on the tunnel by Hurricane Sandy half a decade prior.

The transit agency is urging drivers to allow for extra travel time during the weekend closures or to use an alternate route if possible.

