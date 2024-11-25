Port Authority urges JFK travelers to use public transit ahead of record Thanksgiving holiday travel

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is urging travelers heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) during the Thanksgiving holiday to avoid driving directly to terminal frontages due to ongoing construction and anticipated record passenger volume.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, JFK is expected to handle 1.34 million travelers, surpassing last year’s Thanksgiving numbers by more than 25,000 passengers. Sunday, Nov. 29, is anticipated to be the busiest day, with over 190,000 passengers expected.

“We would like our customers to spend as much time as possible with family and friends on this Thanksgiving holiday and as little time sitting in construction-related traffic at JFK,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Leave extra time, use public transportation, pre-book parking if you absolutely have to drive to JFK and visit our website for the latest travel advisories before you leave for the airport.”

As JFK’s $19 billion transformation nears its halfway point, airport officials are urging travelers to use public transit and the free pick-up and drop-off lot at AirTrain JFK’s Lefferts Boulevard station. The Port Authority has also highlighted the importance of AirTrain JFK, which connects directly to terminals and is easily accessible from various subway lines and major transit hubs.

“Not only are we at peak construction, but we are handling record numbers of passengers,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Our best advice to holiday travelers is to leave your car at home and take AirTrain straight to your terminal at JFK.”

The Port Authority has already seen success in alleviating congestion, with public transit ridership increasing by 14% year-over-year on AirTrain. Additionally, about 4,000 vehicles a day have been diverted from terminal frontages, significantly reducing congestion.

“Our commitment to a best-in-class customer experience has not wavered,” Cotton added. “In less than two years, when the first new terminals open and the new road network is complete, travelers will see that the pain was worth the gain.”

With expected delays due to construction, the Port Authority has implemented various traffic management measures, including 24/7 operations coordination, additional staffing, and real-time traffic monitoring, to mitigate congestion.

For travelers looking to avoid traffic, the Port Authority encourages the use of mass transit alternatives such as AirTrain JFK. AirTrain connects to the airport from both Jamaica and Howard Beach stations, with Jamaica being just 20 minutes away from major transit hubs like Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, and Atlantic Terminal via the Long Island Rail Road. Additionally, easy subway access is available from the A, E, J, and Z lines, providing a convenient and efficient route to JFK.

For those picking up or dropping off passengers, the Port Authority advises using the free waiting lots, such as the one at Lefferts Boulevard station, and to plan for extra time at the terminals. Travelers are also encouraged to pre-book parking at JFK to guarantee a spot and save on costs.

As the airport approaches its busiest season, the Port Authority continues to advise travelers to check updates and travel tips at JFK’s official website, construction.JFKAirport.com.