Southern Queens residents welcome installation of new bus countdown clock – QNS.com
Southern Queens residents welcome installation of new bus countdown clock

Bill ParryBy
Councilman Eric Ulrich welcomes the first of eight new bus countdown clocks in his South Queens district. (Photo courtesy of Ulrich's office)

Residents in southern Queens will have easier commutes with the arrival of eight new bus countdown clocks.

Councilman Eric Urich welcomed the installation of the first fully operational countdown clock for the Q55 route on Myrtle Avenue and 114th Street in Richmond Hill as part of his $180,000 initiative, in conjunction with the city’s Department of Transportation.

“I am thrilled to see the first of several bus countdown clocks in our district is up and running,” Ulrich said. “This new countdown clock along Myrtle Avenue, along with the seven additional locations currently in progress, will make greatly improved commutes for residents and visitors alike. This is especially true for many of our senior citizens, who may not have access to the Bus Time app. I would like to thank the Department of Transportation for their ongoing partnership to improve the quality of life in the district through various initiatives like these.”

The signs connect to the Bus Time smartphone app in order to display the estimated arrival times for the bus lines at the stop. The remaining seven locations across Ulrich’s district are currently in various stages of installation.

“With more New Yorkers going back to school and work, it is crucial that we continue to provide these important transportation enhancements,” DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia said. “The newly installed countdown clock will provide Q55 riders with visual and audible real-time bus arrival information, allowing them to make easier and more informed travel decisions. We’re very excited about the future installations and would like to thank Council member Ulrich for his generous funding and commitment to this initiative.”

