Cops seek suspect in fatal shooting of 29-year-old in South Ozone Park

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man they believe to be behind the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man last month in South Ozone Park.

On Wednesday, April 28, around 11:40 p.m., an unidentified man shot 29-year-old Kajawan Howard at point blank range in front of 134-09 Rockaway Blvd., according to the NYPD. Howard, who was from South Ozone Park, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

The shooter then jumped into an Infiniti sedan and fired several more shots at a second victim, a 26-year-old man, who was struck in the back, police said.

The shooter than drove off eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard.

Howard was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means. He died of his injuries the following day.

The 26-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by EMS responders in stable condition. The shooting victim was treated and then released.

Police describe the suspect as being between 25 and 27 years old and standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a face mask, a red shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

