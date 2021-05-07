Duo uses woman’s personal info to steal $10,000 from bank account in Kew Gardens Hills: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a duo who used a woman’s personal information to withdraw a hefty sum from her bank account in Kew Gardens Hills last year.

On Aug. 31, 2020, around 4 p.m., a man and woman walked into a TD Bank located at 7602 Main St., according to the NYPD.

Using a 35-year-old woman’s personal information, the duo withdrew $10,000 in cash from her bank account, police said.

Both the victim and the police are unaware as to how the pair gained access to the 35-year-old’s information.

Police obtained photos of the suspects from inside the bank at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.