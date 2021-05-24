JFKIAT raises $230K to combat impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, along with a number of its partners, have raised $230,000 to aid the Queens community as it continues to grapple with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its corporate giving program, 4GOOD, JFKIAT and its partners created a fund that awards resources to several community organizations that have continued to support Queens residents and businesses for the past year.

The fund will provide one-time donations to several local organizations that provide community support, local business support, and education, which are among the key pillars of its 4GOOD program. The organizations were selected through an application process, in which they specified programs and initiatives geared to helping those most impacted by the pandemic. The donations will be made and announced in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, many in the aviation industry and in the Queens community have suffered from severe economic impacts of the crisis.

“As a Queens-based company, we have always taken action to support our community through our partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and through our 4GOOD program. At this time when so many in our borough are in need of support we wanted to make a meaningful impact to lend help — first and foremost, for those within the JFK community and our neighbors in the Greater Jamaica area,” Huinink said.

JFKIAT’s partners in this effort include Academy Securities, Chapman and Cutler, LLP, Law Offices of Joseph C. Reid, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC., KPMG LLC, Landrum & Brown, Omnicap, Ramirez & Co., Inc, Rice Financial, and Squire Patton Boggs.

JFKIAT’s corporate giving program, 4GOOD, seeks to serve local institutions through philanthropic and sustainable actions to make a positive impact on the community. Aimed at promoting educational, social, and professional success, the 4GOOD program consists of two components: community (corporate philanthropy) and sustainability (environment).

Corporate resources include financial contributions, charitable giving, employee volunteering and community outreach. Since JFKIAT launched 4GOOD in 2016, the company has distributed approximately $100,000 annually in funds for charities, organized events at Terminal 4, and worked closely with several organizations in Queens.