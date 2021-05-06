New York Edge hosts virtual summer camp job fair to fill available positions

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Edge, the city’s largest school-based after-school and summer provider, will be hosting a virtual job fair for paid summer camp counselor positions.

The Woodside-based organization is seeking candidates over the age of 18 to interview with recruiters with job opportunities available across all five boroughs.

The Virtual Summer Camp Job Fair will be held Friday, May 7, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Candidates will be responsible for providing a safe and positive environment for school-age children to ensure an unforgettable summer camp experience.

“New York Edge is excited to begin its summer programming and bring on a team of camp counselors who are passionate and enthusiastic about education,” New York Edge CEO Rachael Gazdick said. “This is an excellent opportunity to work with youth in the community and provide enriching experiences that will enable them to continue to learn, expand their horizons and achieve their full potential. This job fair will provide information on opportunities available and we hope those interested will join us to learn more about the program.”

The mission of New York Edge is to help bridge the opportunity gap among students in underinvested communities by providing programs designed to improve academic performance, health and wellness, self-confidence and leadership skills for success in life.

Those looking to participate in the Virtual Summer Camp Job Fair can register here.