Edgemere couple faces weapons charges days after 10-year-old was killed next door

An Edgemere couple was charged with illegal gun possession after a stash of firearms was allegedly found in their home, which is next door to the house where 10-year-old Justin Wallace was shot and killed on June 5.

Ashram and Elizabeth Lochan were arraigned on Friday, June 11, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Frances Wang on a complaint charging them with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The stash of weapons was allegedly found in the couple’s home on Beach 45th Street after the execution of a search warrant, Katz said.

During the investigation into Wallace’s shooting death, investigators from the 101st Precinct Detective Squad in Far Rockaway discovered a loaded 9mm pistol, a .380 handgun and a .410-caliber revolver. Police also found a tub containing various calibers of ammunition, including bullets for the .380-caliber and .410-caliber pistols.

Jovan Young, 29, was arraigned in the shooting death of the 10-year-old on June 8 after he allegedly fired eight-shots into the home. The fifth-grader was struck in the abdomen with the bullet piercing his heart. His 29-year-old uncle was wounded in the shooting.

“Enough is enough. Illegal guns are the scourge of our city,” Katz said. “We must get as many guns as possible out of circulation to keep our Queens families safe. The defendants in this case will be prosecuted for hiding a stash of weapons and ammunition.”

Judge Wang ordered the couple to return to court on June 17. They each face up to seven years in prison if convicted.