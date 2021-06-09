Edgemere man charged with murder in shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Jovan Young, 29, has been charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Edgemere.

Young, of Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere, was arrested Tuesday evening after he surrendered to authorities at the 101st Precinct. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes in the deadly June 5 shooting that also wounded the boy’s 29-year-old uncle.

Young was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toko Serita. He was ordered to return to court on June 14. If convicted, Young faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.

According to the charges, on Saturday, June 5, at just after 9:30 p.m., video surveillance allegedly shows Young approach the home on Beach 45th Street and fire multiple shots directly into the home. Bullets went through the entrance’s screen door striking Wallace and his uncle inside the residence. A bullet ripped into Wallace’s abdomen while the uncle was stuck twice, once in the neck and hand.

The uncle was rushed to the hospital and treated for the injuries. The youngster could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

“There isn’t a parent alive who doesn’t mourn this family’s loss, another tragic result from gun violence,” Katz said. “The defendant allegedly fired repeatedly into an occupied house, is now in custody and faces justice in our courts.”