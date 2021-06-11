NYPD release sketch of man found floating off Long Island City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has released an artist’s sketch of a man that was found floating in the East River along the shoreline of Hunters Point South Park last month. Police hope the likeness could help them identify the victim.

On Wednesday, May 26, police responded to a 911 call of a body of a man found in the East River near Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue.

The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered and brought ashore an unidentified man who was pronounced dead by EMS.

Police described the victim as a white man wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Investigators said he has a small scar near his right ankle and no tattoos, but he had two 50-cent coins as well as a sobriety coin which says “Freedom” and “Growth” on one side and has a butterfly design on the other side.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.