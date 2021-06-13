Pandemic first responder searches for lost rescue dog in western Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A nurse from Manhattan’s Upper West Side who served on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic was desperately searching for her lost dog in Long Island City on Sunday, June 13, five days after the pooch was last seen racing through the Queens Midtown Tunnel.

Heather Angus, a nurse anesthetist at Mount Sinai Hospital, was handing out flyers with pictures of Indie, her 26-pound, small-to-medium framed mixed breed rescue dog who broke free from her dog walker on West End Avenue and 78th Street on Tuesday, June 8, and was reportedly seen running through the Queens Midtown Tunnel later that evening.

Indie had wriggled free and went sprinting away at breakneck speed, Angus said. The puppy was still wearing her harness with a red leash attached, bolting through Riverside Park before heading east on 73rd Street.

Just before 8 p.m. on June 8, a brown dog with a red collar was reported racing through the tunnel, slowing traffic, before it emerged on the Queens side. The dog was last seen running on 30th Street at Hunters Point Avenue.

“I am a nurse, not a detective,” Angus said while searching for her rescue dog adding that Indie is likely somewhere in western Queens, but due to her speed, could be deeper in the borough and possibly Nassau County. If spotted, Angus is asking that Indie not be chased because it could lead her further way.

“It’s important that any approach to her is with care and sensitivity since she is so fearful, and can print away,” Angus said.

Anyone with information is instead asked to call her at 917-620-8602.

Angus worked on the Mount Sinai Hospital rapid response team working with the sickest patients throughout the pandemic. Indie is a Basenji and Shiba Inu mix, brown with white markings around her eyes, paws and tail tip. Indie is fearful of men and wary of strangers but loves to be around other dogs.