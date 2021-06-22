Polls close in Queens as voters wait for results of primary elections

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The polls in Queens are officially closed on Election Day.

Voting sites across the borough have closed Tuesday, June 22 as of 9 p.m., marking the end of the primary elections. According to the city’s Board of Elections (BOE), more than 35,00 Queens residents — approximately 1.6 percent of the borough’s population — took advantage of early voting, which took place from June 12 to June 20, representing about 18 percent of all the early votes cast in New York City.

But Queens had the most absentee ballots requested of any borough, with more than 66,000 requested and more than 23,000 completed ahead of Tuesday, according to the BOE.

In-person voter turnout on Tuesday seemed relatively low throughout most of the day in polling sites across the borough. However, a worker at a polling site in Rochdale Village at P.S. 80 was impressed to see their turnout Tuesday morning, telling QNS they didn’t “expect this many people.”

In Astoria, two city council candidates and a comptroller candidate continued campaigning near the P.S. 122 polling site, saying they were full of energy and ready to continue talking with potential voters.

Many Queens voters shared their thoughts about this year’s election process with QNS. Most seemed to understand the newly implemented ranked-choice voting system.

Nicholas Seotchie, a Bayside resident who cast his vote at Bayside High School Tuesday afternoon, argued that electoral reform has been an ongoing issue in the U.S. and said he supports ranked-choice voting, noting that some states and cities already implemented the system.

“I think I was sufficiently educated on how to use it and the process went smoothly,” Seotchie said.

But there were some Queens voters who were still skeptical about the new process, with others confused about how to use it.

Nikki Breedlove, who voted at the Rochdale Village Community Center, said she thinks ranked-choice voting “disenfranchises” the Black and brown communities.

“Blacks and browns don’t turn out the same way to vote like other areas,” Breedlove said. “Then what happens? We are the ones that suffer and it’s not the other communities and that’s terrible. We do vote, but we don’t vote in primaries and we don’t vote when need to vote and that hurts us.”

But the new voting system has been found to not only benefit those communities in particular, but also elevate candidates who are of color and who are women, according to FairVote.org.

Although official results won’t be finalized until July 12, below you will find the preliminary results from the city’s Board of Elections for Queens borough president and local City Council races as they become available.

For updates on the citywide races, including mayor, comptroller and public advocate, visit PoliticsNY.com.

Queens borough president

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Elizabeth Crowley:

Donovan Richards (incumbent):

Jimmy Van Bramer:

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES:

Danniel Maio:

Thomas Zmich:

City Council District 19

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Tony Avella:

Adriana Aviles:

Nabaraj KC:

Austin Shafran:

Richard J. Lee:

Francis E. Spangenberg

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES:

John-Alexander Sakelos:

Vickie Paladino:

CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATES:

Dawn A. Anatra:

City Council District 20

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Hailing Chen:

John Choe:

Anthony Miranda:

Sandra Ung:

Neng Wang:

Ming-Kang Lao:

Dao Yin:

Ellen Young:

City Council District 21

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

David Aiken Jr.:

Ingrid Gomez:

Francisco Moya (incumbent):

George Onuorah:

Talea Wufka:

City Council District 22

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Leonardo Bullaro:

Tiffany Cabán:

John J. Ciafone:

Catherina Gioino:

Evie Hantzopoulos:

Nicholas Velkov:

City Council District 23

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Steve Behar:

Jaslin Kaur:

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal:

Linda Lee:

Debra Markell:

Harpreet Singh Toor:

Koshy O. Thomas:

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES:

Alex Amoroso:

James F. Reilly:

City Council District 24

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Moumita Ahmed:

James F. Gennaro (incumbent):

Saifur R. Khan:

Mohammad Uddin:

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES:

Angelo King:

Timothy Rosen:

City Council District 25

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Fatima Baryab:

Yi Andy Chen:

Shekar Krishnan:

Liliana Melo:

Manuel F. Perez:

Alfonso Quiroz:

William Salgado:

Carolyn Tran:

City Council District 26

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Amit Bagga:

Jonathan Bailey:

Lorenzo Brea:

Julia Forman:

Glennis Gomez:

Badrun Khan:

Denise Keehan-Smith:

Hailie Kim:

Jesse Laymon:

Sultan Maruf:

Brent O’Leary:

Steven Raga:

Emily Sharpe:

Julie Won:

Ebony Young:

City Council District 27

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Marie Adam-Ovide:

Kerryann Burke:

Jason Myles Clark:

Leroy Gadsden:

Linda Guillebeaux, Esq.:

Rene Hill:

James Johnson:

Al-Hassan Kanu:

Harold C. Miller Jr.:

Anthony Rivers:

Jermaine Sean Smith:

Nantasha Williams:

City Council District 28

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Adrienne E. Adams (incumbent):

Japneet Singh:

Ruben Wills:

City Council District 29

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

David Aronov:

Avi Cyperstein:

Sheryl Fetik:

Aleda Gagarin:

Eliseo Labayen:

Lynn Schulman:

Douglas Shapiro:

Edwin Wong:

Donghui Zang:

City Council District 30

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Juan Ardila:

Robert Holden (incumbent):

City Council District 31

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Selvena Brooks-Powers (incumbent):

Nicole S. Lee:

Nancy J. Martinez:

City Council District 32

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES:

Kaled A. Alamarie:

Bella A. Matias:

Michael G. Scala:

Felicia Singh:

Shaeleigh Severino:

Helal A. Sheikh:

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES:

Joann Ariola:

Stephen A. Sirgiovanni: